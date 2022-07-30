Make it compulsory to install chargers in private developments

I can understand Mr Nilesh Jadhav's frustration when the proposal to install electric chargers in his condominium missed the required number of votes by a whisker (Red tape, inertia delay arrival of EV chargers in condos, July 24).

There is a proposal to lower the threshold for such resolutions to be passed to a simple majority instead in existing strata-titled developments. But this may not be the solution.

As at 2018, only around 35 per cent of Singapore households owned a car.

Hence, there may be a lack of interest or incentive to vote for such proposals, even if the car-owning population may be larger in a private development.

Singapore aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040. The authorities should make it compulsory for a private development to install electric chargers for at least half of the carpark spaces on its premises.

The private development could get a green rebate on its utility bill for being energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Legislation and giving the community an incentive could quicken the installation of electric chargers in existing and future strata-titled private developments.

Foo Sing Kheng