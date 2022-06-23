EVs

Consider fire safety in rules for chargers

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I commend the timely proposal of laws to regulate electric vehicle (EV) charging in Singapore as local EV adoption gathers pace (Proposed rules to give LTA powers to regulate EV chargers, June 16).

The proposed requirements are well-balanced, and include making it mandatory for new buildings to install EV charging points in at least 1 per cent of their car and motorcycle parking spaces.

However, I think more attention needs to be paid to fire safety, and the need for fire compartmentalisation at each charging point.

There have been cases of fires at EV charging points overseas. They should be studied to see if fire safety rules should be included in the proposed legislation.

Ng Cheng Kiat

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 23, 2022, with the headline Consider fire safety in rules for chargers.

