Everyone can lend a hand to save the land

In recent times, the idea of sustainability has gained much attention. Of course, everyone wants to be sustainable, individually or as a business. But what exactly does this mean, and why is it so important?

One way to define sustainability: meeting our needs without compromising those of future generations.

Since this has become crucial in ensuring our prosperity and survival, the concept has grown from simple environmentalism to social and economic sustainability.

Initiatives such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030 are vital steps in determining a sustainable future. The public has an essential role in the outcome of such initiatives.

Steps we can take to ensure the campaign's success include reducing wastage. If we limit the unnecessary use of resources such as electricity and water, we can change the world for the better.

Sustainability does not need to be a colossal concept applicable only to the corporate world. All of us can be sustainable if we intend to be. We should do our best to implement it throughout our day.

We need to lend a hand to save the land. Let's make sustainability a step towards a better future.

Hraday Jhala, 14

Secondary 2 student