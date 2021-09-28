Everyone can be an agent for change

We thank Ms Rene Caroline Tan for her feedback on the #ActionForHer initiative (Pledge to support women could have been better considered, Sept 25). We are heartened that she joins us in considering the campaign's deeper impact.

#ActionForHer is developed from our belief that all Singaporeans can play a role to empower the women around them. The campaign complements rather than replaces policy responses, which the Government has pledged to detail in its White Paper on women's development expected next year.

In support of the Government's plan, the People's Action Party Women's Wing and Young PAP published in July a paper with 12 specific recommendations to enable more choices for women, promote more equal sharing of family responsibilities with men, and change mindsets about the role of women in society.

Since the party's beginnings, it has sought to help women in Singapore succeed in every aspect of their lives. #ActionForHer is a continuation of our efforts in the advocacy for our women.

We invite fellow Singaporeans to think about the women in their lives, and what they would do for them. In this way, the pledge becomes a personal and real commitment.

We have been very inspired by many submissions - people are showing their support to women through ways that they know best. For instance, Audrey Tee pledged support for women in the engineering field, by respecting, giving fair and equal opportunities, and recognising them for their contributions, while Ivan Chiu pledged to support his partner by "being a good listener, never ending support in things she likes to do, treating her with respect and love, and standing by her even if the world is against her".

Others have made multiple pledges, curating them accordingly for different issues and people in their lives.

No action is too small, and it would go against the spirit of the campaign to discount a genuine pledge of action as insubstantial.

We hope Ms Tan will be a part of this, and rally those around her to uplift and empower women together. Ultimately, we hope #ActionForHer encourages everyone to be an agent of change wherever they are - at home, at the workplace, in the community - and to translate their own ideas into action.

Rahayu Mahzam

Co-chair (Partnerships)

People's Action Party Women's Wing