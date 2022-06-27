EV push a good chance to build cost-effective charging model

Private and commercial vehicle owners have been hit by unrelenting petrol price increases over the last few months.

Singapore's electric vehicle (EV) push is a golden opportunity to reshape the vehicle energy pricing model and build an alternative cost-effective EV charging model.

We should put in place safeguards to manage prices at EV charging stations, which will eventually replace petrol stations.

EV charging stations can be operated by non-oil companies, opening up the field to a wider range of service providers and spurring competition which will lead to more competitive pricing.

Checks and balances should be built into the procurement process for charging stations to prevent monopolies in the form of different companies operating under the same owner.

There could also be regulatory oversight to manage price increases in the same way the Public Transport Council oversees public transport fare increases.

Overheads for EV charging station operators should be managed to keep charging rates affordable.

One way to do this could be to impose caps on the rent that can be charged for EV charging station locations. Charging stations can be located anywhere, whereas petrol stations can be located only in certain places for safety reasons. Rent controls would translate into cheaper charging rates.

EV charging operators could perhaps plug into the national electricity grid during off-peak hours to secure lower rates, leading to lower costs for the consumer.

While some may argue that private vehicles are non-essential goods, high vehicle energy costs affect all vehicles, including commercial vehicles like taxis, food delivery riders and logistics vehicles.

This is a good opportunity to reshape the vehicle energy pricing model to reduce the cost of living and keep core inflation in check.

Tan Jee Nah