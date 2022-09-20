70% of programmes are free

We thank Mr Poon Jian Wei for his kind words, and are glad to hear that he enjoyed the Beautiful Sunday performance, Mandopop Extravaganza by Marsiling Chinese Orchestra, with his family (Free concert series is priceless, Sept 15).

As Singapore's national performing arts centre, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay strives to serve the needs of our diverse communities through our year-round calendar of events that span cultures, languages and genres.

Mr Poon might be happy to hear that 70 per cent of the Esplanade's programmes are presented free, including our daily free performances as well as the monthly Beautiful Sunday series.

We thank Mr Poon for his support, and hope that he and his family can join us for Octoburst! 2022 - a day of free performances and activities for little ones on Oct 7 in celebration of Children's Day.

Lee Pee Hua

Programmer

The Esplanade Co