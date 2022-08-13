Focus on emissions and adopt universal standard

The fundamental issue with ESG (environmental, social and governance) is measurement: there is no one standard or template that everyone can adhere to (New breed of business leaders needed to make ESG work, Aug 10).

The Economist suggested in a special report last month that the three letters in ESG be unbundled, and that the focus be simply on the environmental component and limited to emissions alone.

Even with this narrow approach, measurement is not easy and is in need of one universal standard.

One organisation that is trying to achieve a universal standard is the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market, which last month put out proposals for public consultation.

Its approach is based on the core carbon principles, which set new threshold standards for high-quality carbon credits and define which carbon-crediting programmes and methodology types are eligible.

Seah Ah Kuan