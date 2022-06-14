Fibre TV subscribers at a disadvantage

Like many avid English Premier League (EPL) soccer fans, I was delighted when I heard that StarHub is offering EPL subscriptions at a price lower than that of the previous rights holder (StarHub offering EPL subscriptions starting from $19.99 monthly, June 9).

StarHub's Premier+ service will cost existing customers $19.99 a month thanks to an ongoing early bird promotion.

But this service is available to only StarHub's TV+ customers. I am a StarHub Fibre TV customer, and was surprised to find out that I can sign up for only the Premier League add-on for Fibre TV next month at $64.90 a month.

It appears that despite being a long-time StarHub customer, I am being penalised and treated like a second-class subscriber for keeping to my existing Fibre TV plan. I have kept this plan mainly for the recording features.

Ng Lee Meng