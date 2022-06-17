Fibre TV customers can upgrade for free to get package

We thank Mr Ng Lee Meng for his feedback (Fibre TV subscribers at a disadvantage with EPL package, June 14).

StarHub is bringing the Premier League to football fans through Premier+, a new over-the-top service on StarHub TV+.

Early bird offers are available till Sunday.

Customers can upgrade from StarHub Fibre TV to StarHub TV+ for free, and Mr Ng has since upgraded to StarHub TV+ and added the Premier+ subscription at $19.99 per month.

There has been enthusiastic reception to our Premier+ launch and we look forward to bringing the Premier League with interactive new features to fans soon.

Cheryl Tee

Senior Executive, Corporate Communications and Sustainability

StarHub