Disturbed by reasons given for broadcast issues

I refer to the report, "Telco 'deeply sorry' but issues persist" (Aug 8). I find the reason given by StarHub for the disruptions to the broadcast of English Premier League (EPL) games deeply disturbing.

StarHub was reported as saying that "preliminary investigations indicate that the network did not scale quickly enough to meet the viewership surge".

StarHub knew months ago when the new EPL season was going to start. It definitely knows the number of subscribers it has. So, why didn't it scale up quickly enough?

Saturday night was an extremely frustrating night. I experienced low-resolution picture quality and dark image display during the first half of the match, and screen freezing and an error message to restart the application throughout the night.

Sunday night was only slightly better in that the broadcast was in high-definition from the first minute of the first game. Every other problem continued to persist.