Forum: Entry fee gives access to 70% of park

We would like to thank Mr Lim Boon Seng for taking time to share his feedback (We thought the $2.50 admission price for bird park covered everything, Jan 22), which we also received from our service ambassador who interacted with him during his visit.

The $2.50 entry price is the first campaign of our year-long celebrations to mark Jurong Bird Park's 50th birthday. Being one of Singapore's pioneer attractions, we wish to celebrate the jubilee year with the nation.

We brought back the original admission price to appeal to as many people as possible, so they can revisit and create new memories in the park.

Our pricing approach provides guests with the option to customise their outing.

The entry ticket includes 70 per cent of the bird park as a free zone to explore, featuring many highlights, including the Wings of Asia, Birds of Prey, and Hornbills and Toucans exhibits.

There are additional gated zones that guests can choose to pay for. Information on the gated zones and the additional fee for entry are reflected on our transaction portal, website and social media pages for transparency and to help the public plan their visit.

Our pricing for seniors remains available throughout this campaign period.

We are thankful that Mr Lim and the wider community have responded to the offer by making a booking and visiting Jurong Bird Park.

We apologise that these pricing details may have been missed by some guests, as was the case with Mr Lim, and we will redouble our efforts to make this clear to all those making a booking to visit the park during the campaign period.

Irene Lin

Chief Marketing Officer

Wildlife Reserves Singapore