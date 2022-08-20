Ensure that contractors are also responsible for seeking approval before erecting structures

As an architect, I have observed that there are many landed houses all over Singapore with unauthorised works that do not comply with Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) envelope control guidelines, especially the roofing over of approved open roof terraces.

I was approached for advice by a friend, a house owner who received an enforcement letter from URA asking him to remove a steel-framed glass roof structure over the car porch open roof terrace after a neighbour apparently complained.

The owner had engaged a contractor who did the works but did not engage an architect or engineer to apply for the necessary approval before erecting the roof structure, possibly knowing that such applications would not be approved by URA.

The contractor erected the roof structure, collected payment and moved on with its business.

It is common for contractors to make a quick deal and leave the house owner as the party who faces enforcement action from the relevant authorities because the works are done without the necessary approval.

But should the contractor or owner be punished?

These cases are not just limited to building structures for landed houses.

Another example would be contractors who erect solar or photovoltaic panels on roofs. The installation of photovoltaic panels is regulated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and has requirements stated in the 2018 Fire Code.