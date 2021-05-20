Ensure Singapore can produce enough medical oxygen

The Covid-19 pandemic should make Singaporeans realise how important it is for the country to be prepared for possible future pandemics.

While Singapore is taking measures to mitigate such risks, such as by being able to produce its own high-quality mask filters (S'pore now able to make high-quality mask filters, Jan 29) and attracting pharmaceutical companies to set up vaccine production facilities here (Sanofi to invest $639m in S'pore vaccine centre, April 13), there is one key component that should not be overlooked.

A future pandemic might attack the upper respiratory tract in the way that Covid-19 does. Thus, it is paramount that Singapore build up its own capability to produce enough medical oxygen for the patients who need it.

The oxygen shortage in India, which has led to the loss of many lives, should serve as a reminder of what can happen without an ample supply of oxygen.

Lee Kek Chin