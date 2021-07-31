Ensure no race is left behind

On the Friday before Racial Harmony Day this year, a teacher in my niece's primary school went on the PA system and reminded the pupils that Singapore is made up of three main races - Chinese, Malay and Indian.

As such, everyone was to come in the following Monday dressed to represent one of these races, as long as it wasn't his own.

This was perplexing to my 10-year-old niece, who is Eurasian.

Increasingly over the past decade, there has been much discussion about race in Singapore.

By and large we have tried to keep these discussions civil, in the interest of social peace.

We have seen how quickly protests can become ugly in other parts of the world, and there are many alive today who can still recount the destruction caused by the racial riots in our past.

Social stability is a noble goal, but we cannot use it as an excuse to maintain the status quo.

When half of our population do not see racism as a problem in Singapore (based on a 2016 survey on race relations in Singapore), despite the many stories shared by minority voices, there is a problem.

It means that we are still struggling to listen and unwilling to change.

It is true that there are three main races in Singapore, but that does not erase everyone else.

It does not erase the Eurasians, the Filipinos, Japanese, Koreans, Caucasians, and anyone else who has chosen to become a citizen of this country.

This dismissal of other races can lead to insensitivity and misunderstanding.

If, on Racial Harmony Day, of all days, a child is made to feel that his race is not important, what message are we sending these young people?

We are telling them they have no place in their own country.

Not only that, but we also fail our young as a whole by not teaching them the truth about race - that it is nuanced and multifaceted, but also irrelevant when it comes to human dignity.

My niece went to school on Racial Harmony Day dressed in a nice pair of trousers and a top (unfortunately, we could not get our hands on a proper traditional outfit).

Next year, she will be going in a traditional frock, and the year after, maybe she will want to represent some of her Philippine friends in a baro't saya.

My family, at least, will do our part in making sure no race gets left behind in Singapore.

Camille Harris