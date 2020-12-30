Enhancing efforts even more crucial now

It is heartening that initiatives are afoot to take employee engagement conversations a step further, through actionable workplace elements such as creating a sense of psychological safety for employees to voice their opinions, customised employee-centric work experiences tailored for employee development, and renewed emphasis on care and concern for employee wellness (Leadership in the new normal must ensure employee well-being, Dec 25).

The case for enhancing employee engagement is a compelling one.

From a qualitative perspective, employee engagement motivates employees to be committed to the company's vision and goals, and to be generous with the dispensation of discretionary effort - giving their best to fight harder and go further for the team and the firm.

From a quantitative perspective, investment research suggests that employee engagement generates superior financial returns and delivers above-normal shareholder returns for firms.

However one looks at it, enhancing employee engagement is a win-win proposition.

Even as Singapore embarks on the next evolution to create better jobs for Singaporeans and improve productivity, the Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the urgency of enhancing staff engagement and galvanising firms to view employees as a source of competitive advantage through resonant and intentional leadership, to achieve the operational longevity and organisational resilience needed to navigate the many deep waters that lie ahead.

For a resource-scarce country such as Singapore where it is a case of "all hands on deck", the realisation of these outcomes through the astute husbandry of our human capital resources will nurture a future-ready Singapore workforce that will not only survive but also thrive in the post-pandemic economy.

Woon Wee Min