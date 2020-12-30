Employee engagement

Enhancing efforts even more crucial now

  • Published
    33 min ago

It is heartening that initiatives are afoot to take employee engagement conversations a step further, through actionable workplace elements such as creating a sense of psychological safety for employees to voice their opinions, customised employee-centric work experiences tailored for employee development, and renewed emphasis on care and concern for employee wellness (Leadership in the new normal must ensure employee well-being, Dec 25).

The case for enhancing employee engagement is a compelling one.

From a qualitative perspective, employee engagement motivates employees to be committed to the company's vision and goals, and to be generous with the dispensation of discretionary effort - giving their best to fight harder and go further for the team and the firm.

From a quantitative perspective, investment research suggests that employee engagement generates superior financial returns and delivers above-normal shareholder returns for firms.

However one looks at it, enhancing employee engagement is a win-win proposition.

Even as Singapore embarks on the next evolution to create better jobs for Singaporeans and improve productivity, the Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the urgency of enhancing staff engagement and galvanising firms to view employees as a source of competitive advantage through resonant and intentional leadership, to achieve the operational longevity and organisational resilience needed to navigate the many deep waters that lie ahead.

For a resource-scarce country such as Singapore where it is a case of "all hands on deck", the realisation of these outcomes through the astute husbandry of our human capital resources will nurture a future-ready Singapore workforce that will not only survive but also thrive in the post-pandemic economy.

Woon Wee Min

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 30, 2020, with the headline 'Enhancing efforts even more crucial now'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 