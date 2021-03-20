Engage and understand minority groups

I was concerned to learn that a 20-year-old full-time national serviceman made plans to attack worshippers at a synagogue (20-year-old who planned to kill Jews outside synagogue detained, March 11).

The self-radicalised youth watched a CNA documentary and was upset that the Jewish community is thriving in Singapore. The community is relatively small, with around 2,500 members. We are fortunate that the national broadcaster, in featuring a religious minority community, let us understand the community better.

Other minority groups here add to the multi-religious landscape.

Among others, there are the Singapore Soka Association, Free Community Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

I am part of a small community of Buddhists who study the original teachings and put them into practice. Many people do not know that Buddhist philosophy is non-theistic.

We should engage these minority religious organisations and seek to understand them as long as they are contributing to Singapore's society and inculcating shared human values among their members.

As Singaporeans, let us stand united against ideologies that seek to divide us.

Huang Yihua