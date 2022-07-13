Offer vouchers to help bigger households cut consumption too

I refer to the article, "Only a small fraction of eligible households have used their vouchers for energy-saving appliances" (July 11). These vouchers could have been under-utilised because they were targeted at those who need them least.

The vouchers were given to those living in one-to three-room flats.

These usually have fewer household members, and their electricity consumption most likely would also be far lower than households in bigger flats.

In addition, their consumption is offset, sometimes fully, by their higher utility (U-Save) rebates, sometimes to the point of them accumulating unused rebates in excess of $1,000 over the years.

I have also heard from several of them that they have no need to switch electricity retailers to try to save money, since their rebates cover their bills.

So they would also see no need to replace their appliances with energy-saving ones.

To help everyone in Singapore reduce energy consumption, it may make more sense to also offer these vouchers to bigger households.

Wong Boon Hong