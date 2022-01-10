Pair seniors with employers offering suitable roles

I am a senior from the Merdeka Generation who would rather eke out a simple living than rely on government handouts.

Most seniors, however, also want to slow down and have more time to smell the flowers, and find the usual five-day work week to be rather inflexible.

Seniors would appreciate the chance to contribute their expertise and experience in roles with reduced working hours, perhaps three days a week. Of course, the remuneration and benefits would be commensurate with their output to make sense for employers.

There's a large pool of senior talents to be tapped who can contribute significantly to the economy. Seniors can fill roles other than security officers, service ambassadors and cleaners.

Singapore can start with a registry for seniors with different skill sets who can be paired with employers who can offer flexible job options.

Yeow Hwee Ming