Important that S'poreans find permanent jobs

I am glad to know that Singapore's unemployment rate continued to decline in November (S'pore's Nov unemployment rate continues decline: MOM, Jan 7).

But looking solely at the unemployment rate may overlook the number of job placements currently taking place that are temporary ones. I know of companies streamlining operations and letting go of staff. Some companies are hiring only on a yearly contract or part-time basis.

Employment on a yearly or part-time basis is not a meaningful role for many Singaporeans who need to secure long-term employment and put food on the table for their families. Not all Singaporeans have another job to look forward to when the present one ends.

I understand that the business environment is ever-changing during this difficult pandemic period. But I hope that more of an effort could be made to find more permanent jobs for Singaporeans.

Foo Sing Kheng

 

