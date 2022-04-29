Vital to focus on maximising workers' potential

To some companies, hiring people who are equipped with the necessary competencies is an easy way to meet their needs (Firms urged to train staff instead of hunting for perfect candidate, April 27).

Such a mindset is obsolete in the ever-changing business landscape - what is needed is to maximise the potential of employees.

Progressive firms attach greater importance to skills training and career development, which contribute to staff loyalty and commitment.

Their workers are more devoted to their areas of responsibility, as they feel they have a stake in the company's business.

Conversely, firms which do not invest in skills training and staff development may have low staff morale, which is directly correlated to high absenteeism and staff turnover.

A worker is not likely to give his best if his job offers him no opportunity to acquire additional skills or climb the corporate ladder.

In a global economy, human capital is of paramount importance, and we must use this precious resource to the fullest.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng