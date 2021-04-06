Work from home

Employees should not oppose return to office

Employees should not insist on working from home as that is a privilege, not an entitlement, the writer says.
The announcement that more workers would be allowed back in offices from yesterday may have brought relief to some employers, but has been received with great reluctance by some employees.

Working from home was a temporary measure to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The hybrid work arrangement is a privilege, not an entitlement.

Once things are stabilised, employees should be expected to return to their normal routines, albeit with safety measures in place.

Employees should not insist on working from home if their company has already put adequate safe distancing measures in place.

I believe most employers understand the risk involved if workers come back to the office, and would have taken the necessary precautionary measures.

Foo Sing Kheng

