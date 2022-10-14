Flexi-work enables them to manage family needs

We agree with Dr Yew Woon Si (Stop unfair practices against women who work part-time, Oct 6) that flexible work arrangements and employee support schemes such as family care leave can help those with caregiving responsibilities to stay in the workforce and contribute meaningfully.

Such provisions, beyond the statutory childcare leave, can also help employers improve talent attraction and retention of both full-time and part-time employees.

To prevent misunderstandings, employers should establish and clearly communicate the eligibility criteria and expectations on the responsible use of flexible work arrangements and other employee support schemes. This would include why and how such policies apply to different groups of employees.

Employers should also have regular reviews of such policies and arrangements, taking into account changes to the company's workforce profile and business needs, as well as their employees' work and personal responsibilities.

Employees, too, play an important role in making work-life harmony a reality. They are encouraged to proactively engage their supervisors to explore suitable work-life initiatives and use these initiatives responsibly.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) has been conducting workshops to help employers and human resources professionals gain a deeper understanding of good work-life practices and how to implement them at the workplace.

Employees who require advice on fair employment practices may approach Tafep for help.

Faith Li

General Manager

Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices