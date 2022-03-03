Emergency

Heatstroke victim grateful for timely aid by passers-by and officers, but response system could be better

I suffered heatstroke while on my usual 4km run from Punggol Park to Punggol Promenade on Tuesday around 3pm.

Although I was lucid, I was unable to open my eyes. I was hyperventilating and experienced spasms in my arms.

A woman and a man came to my aid but had difficulty furnishing the exact coordinates of our location to emergency responders. It seems another app had to be used to provide the details.

Perhaps the emergency response system could be streamlined such that the exact location can be identified once a call is made. Not everyone is technologically adept enough to navigate through a separate app.

Four firefighters were dispatched initially as an ambulance was not immediately available. The ambulance arrived 30 minutes later, but the vehicle was unable to access the park connector.

Three paramedics, loaded with their gear, had to run approximately 200m to where I was. It was the same with the firefighters earlier.

I am thankful for the timely help of the woman, who gave me water, massaged me and stayed with me till the officers arrived, and the man who succeeded in giving the officers my exact location.

I thank the firefighters from Punggol Fire Station and paramedics from Paya Lebar Fire Station. One paramedic even offered to call and pay for a Grab ride to send me home.

Lee Yilin

