Steps taken to stabilise prices and safeguard energy security

We refer to Ms Chiang Loo Fern's letter on her workshop's high electricity bill (Price difference in electricity bill after supplier switch was shocking, Jan 17).

Ninety-five per cent of Singapore's electricity is generated from natural gas. Since September, the world has been in an energy crunch arising from unexpected strong demand, a number of supply disruptions and low inventory.

At its peak, the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) was more than triple the levels at the start of last year. There was also a series of disruptions to our piped natural gas supply over the past few months. These have caused electricity prices to increase significantly and limited retailers' ability to offer price plans to some business consumers.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has taken extraordinary measures to safeguard Singapore's energy security and stabilise electricity prices. These include setting up the Standby LNG Facility (SLF) which power generation companies, or gencos, can tap to replace disrupted supplies.

For business consumers who are facing difficulties obtaining contracts from electricity retailers, we introduced the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme in which gencos and electricity retailers can tap the SLF to offer fixed price plans.

Consumers may wish to engage their retailers on their plans for next month. More information on participating retailers can be found on EMA's website.

EMA is aware that demand for such retail contracts has increased and some business consumers have not been able to secure contracts. We are working closely with gencos and retailers to increase the capacity under this scheme.

Jesse Chin

Director, Market Development and Surveillance Department

Energy Market Authority