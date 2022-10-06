Do more to support them now

I refer to the article, "More should be done to support seniors as aspirations change: DPM" (Oct 2).

Singapore is getting so expensive that retirement is a luxury reserved for the fortunate few. Many retirees have no choice but to continue working, either as part-timers or on a flexible basis.

Many such jobs require them to stand throughout their shifts lasting eight to 10 hours. The only time they can afford to sit down and rest their legs is during the short lunch break of 30 minutes or an hour.

There are usually no morning and afternoon breaks, or a rest area where they can have a drink.

I have written to the Ministry of Manpower, and was advised to talk to the employer or the union.

A new anti-discrimination law to protect workers from unfair treatment in the workplace is in the works.

But the time to act to take care of our seniors is now, as actions speak louder than words.

Goh Khang Khai