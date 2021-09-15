Elderly passengers should wait till bus stops completely before moving to exit

I was saddened when I learnt that an elderly man was seriously injured while on a bus (68-year-old man suffers head injury, punctured lung in bus accident, Sept 10).

I have encountered several incidents where the bus driver had to slam on the brakes to avoid a vehicle cutting into his path, causing passengers to lose their balance.

The errant drivers of such vehicles should be taken to task as they can cause passengers to be hurt by the bus driver taking instinctive action.

Many elderly people, including me, a septuagenarian, who rely on public transport are frail.

In the interest of their safety while on the bus, they should not walk towards the exit to alight until the bus stops completely.

It is heartening that many of our bus drivers are friendly and helpful towards seniors and people with disabilities as they board and alight from buses.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan