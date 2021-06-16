Elderly parents need more than just financial support

The news that the number of seniors seeking financial support from their children has fallen to a 10-year low prompted me to recall my experience with my parents (Fewer seniors go to authorities to seek maintenance from children, June 14).

My parents had seven children.

Before I got married, my old and frail parents and youngest sister lived with me in my flat. The rest of my siblings were married and living on their own.

I was the only child supporting my parents even after I was married.

My wife and I took care of my parents until they died. I was not very financially sound at the time, as I had to support my wife - a housewife - and two daughters who were in school.

My wife and children eventually took issue with me being the only child supporting my parents. They asked me to take legal action against my siblings under the Maintenance of Parents Act.

I refused to proceed with the suit, as I believe that supporting one's parents is the duty of each child. There was no point in forcing my siblings to support them if they were not willing to do so. Enforcing this legal obligation would have strained my relationship with my siblings and made it unpleasant for my parents.

Filial piety is an important societal issue. How you treat your parents sets an example for your children as they grow up. It was heartwarming when my younger daughter reminded me how I, too, was the only child who supported my parents, as she gave my wife and I financial support while her sister did not.

Every child is precious to his parents, who are willing to make sacrifices for their child. Similarly, children should reciprocate by doing what they can to help their parents, especially when they are old and frail.

Help should go beyond just the financial, and encompass the physical and emotional aspects, such as by accompanying them to a doctor's appointment, taking them out for lunch and visiting them frequently.

Ng Choon Lai