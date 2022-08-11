Training courses for maids should be more affordable

I refer to the letter, "Give maids with eldercare duties more support" (Aug 9).

There are a variety of caregiver training courses to assist maids with eldercare duties. But the fees are very expensive.

For example, a two-hour home-based course on caring for patients with dementia costs $200.

Even with the Caregiver Training Grant of $200 per year, it can be difficult to pay for more than one course in a year.

To benefit maids with eldercare duties, there is a need to rein in the high fees charged for these courses.

If courses are made more affordable, maids would be able to attend multiple sessions per year, which would allow them to refresh or even upgrade their eldercare skills and knowledge.

Lim Lih Mei