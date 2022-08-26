Trade-off between quality and cost

I echo the views of Mr John Gee (Relying on maids for eldercare not the best long-term option, Aug 22).

Foreign domestic workers may not be able to provide the psycho-emotional care that our older people require in their twilight years.

It is also neither realistic nor sustainable to rely on foreign domestic workers to adequately understand and coordinate multidimensional care, which is a growing feature of ageing-in-place and care integration initiatives for older people.

The extent to which we rely on foreign domestic workers appears to be a trade-off between the quality and cost of human-delivered care for older people here in Singapore.

Wayne Freeman Chong (Dr)