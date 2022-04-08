Egg freezing carries risks and has social implications

The recent policy change to allow elective egg freezing has stirred up mixed emotions in me, as I have personally benefited from it and also suffered its risks (Singapore to allow women, including singles, to freeze their eggs for non-medical reasons, March 28).

Where I live in San Francisco, egg freezing is common, as it is often offered as a work benefit.

Under-regulated and lucrative, egg freezing has led to many unintended consequences that I hope my experience can shed light on.

Disease and divorce derailed my motherhood plans. By my mid-30s, facing declining fertility, being single and with a medical condition that made pregnancy unsafe most of the time, I decided on egg freezing when my employer offered it.

While egg freezing has prolonged women's fertility, it also prolonged "mendolescence" - when men realise they can date longer before committing to marriage.

After feeling strung along in a few unsuccessful relationships, I learnt that it is not just about meeting Mr Right - Mr Right also has to be Mr Right, soon.

I did meet and marry him and we, with a large team of professionals, are trying to fulfil our baby dreams.

Sadly, botched egg freezing also left me infertile.

The fertility clinics here are oversubscribed due to the high demand. Unlike my first successful egg retrieval attempt, my second round was not accompanied by post-operative antibiotics.

I came down with a pelvic infection and lost my right ovary and fallopian tube after several surgical operations.

Egg freezing remains an invasive procedure with serious risks that should not be taken lightly.

Thus age is an important consideration. For someone too young, its risks may not be worth the marginal benefit; for someone too old, she risks extracting many more eggs for a successful birth, if at all.

Lastly, this is not solely a woman's responsibility.

While we strive for gender equality, the reality is that fertility treatments put unequal burdens and risks on women.

Normalising egg freezing may expose women to unnecessary harm, and should not be considered as an option of first resort.

Despite my ordeal, I am very grateful to have had access to egg freezing, but most of all, to have a very decent husband who accepts me as I am and stepped up to be Mr Right soon enough.

Low Yen Sia