Thank you, for passion in nurturing special needs children

Saying a simple thank you to all educators of special needs children would not be enough.

These educators genuinely want the children to improve, and they put in more than 100 per cent commitment and passion in their work.

To them, it is more than just work. It's a relationship based on trust that has to be earned between the educators and their students who have difficulty understanding certain things.

To work with special needs children, you need more than just patience. You need passion. I have two special needs children myself and I know that there is no manual to follow, and that tremendous effort has to be put in.

I know my children are in good hands when they are in school with their teachers. AWWA has a team of excellent educators.

To those who choose special needs education as your career path, we parents and caregivers salute you.

Thank you again for wanting to walk the path of nurturing our children with us.

Nur Sarah Qistina