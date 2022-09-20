Significant changes made to spark joy in learning

We agree with Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng that we should nurture a joy in learning in our students (Don't take fun out of learning, Sept 14).

The Ministry of Education's (MOE) aim is to develop children holistically and spark their passion for continuous learning.

We have made significant changes to the education system over the past few years to achieve this. These include reducing school-based assessments and removing mid-year examinations, which free up more time for students to explore and develop their interests.

Other shifts - such as the implementation of full subject-based banding and the broadening of aptitude-based admissions to post-secondary institutions - have opened more doors for students to access multiple pathways that cater to their different aptitudes and interests.

Collectively, these efforts aim to help our children develop their own strengths and a mindset of lifelong learning, which will put them on a better footing to thrive in a changing world outside the classroom, and enable them to forge their own pathways to success.

Our teachers and schools put in much effort to celebrate the diversity of abilities and talent among the next generation, and teach students to embrace broader definitions of success.

However, they cannot do this alone. They will require the support and understanding of parents and the wider society to truly shift mindsets.

MOE will remain steadfast in our efforts to partner parents, industry and the broader community to achieve this goal.

Tan Pei-En

Divisional Director, Planning

Ministry of Education