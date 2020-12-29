Forum: Education makes a difference

I read with much interest associate editor Chua Mui Hoong's opinion piece (Racism in Singapore: Time to listen to minorities' concerns, Dec 25).

I imagine many countries have the same problem, although I think Singapore has some of the strictest laws to ensure that minorities feel safe. And we are extremely grateful to the Government.

But wouldn't it be even better if all teachers in schools are trained suitably to discourage racist comments?

Culture appreciation classes - learning about inspirational figures in different cultures, or teaching children to say simple phrases in all official languages, for example, hello, goodbye, sorry, how are you, and so on - could be made mandatory.

It would be truly wonderful if some day, children could correct their parents when they make overtly racist comments.

Lakshmi Narayanan