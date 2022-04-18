Going to a top school not the only path to success

Go to school, study hard and ace your examinations, then repeat the cycle.

This is what many of us have been told to do to get into "good" schools, enter a prestigious profession after graduation and lead a successful and fulfilling life.

However, is this really the only route that can guide a person to success?

Recently, I read inspiring stories of Institute of Technical Education graduates excelling and making the most of their careers (Opening more roads to success for every student, April 9). These students did not need to get into top schools to achieve their dreams and accomplish great things.

While I'm sure that being in one of the elite schools in Singapore is something students can take pride in, thinking that we need to get into these schools and stressing ourselves out in the process adds unnecessary pressure to what we are already facing.

Setting such demanding expectations and then failing to meet them could also dampen someone's self-esteem and cause him to develop a negative mindset of never being good enough.

While it is obvious that parents have our best interests at heart in wanting us to go to a prestigious school, it is not the only road we can take to achieve success.

Ezann Khuan Yu En, 15

Secondary 4 student