Editor’s note

The letter, “Singtel charges for calls made on home line too high”, published on Dec 22, contained factual errors on the cost of Singtel’s home line charges that were not corrected in our editing process.

The writer said Singtel charges 86 cents per minute for local calls during non-peak hours of 7pm to 9am, and 86 cents per 30 seconds during peak hours from 9am to 7pm.

The correct figures are 0.86 cent per minute for local calls from 7pm to 9am, and 0.86 cent per 30 seconds from 9am to 7pm, from Mondays to Fridays. For weekends and public holidays, the charges are 0.86 cent per minute.

The letter has been withdrawn online.