Take care not to be overly prudent

I refer to Mr Ee Teck Siew's letter on the lessons Singapore could learn from the Sri Lankan economic crisis (Sri Lankan crisis shows importance of good economic management, April 6).

It is true that Sri Lanka could use better economic management. If it approaches the International Monetary Fund for assistance, it will be the 17th loan it has received since it joined the body in 1950. This indicates the weaknesses of local institutions that have not learnt the lessons of their economic past.

But we should remind ourselves that Sri Lanka is a country that is 12 years removed from a bitter sectarian civil conflict, and an economy that has seen few investors willing to help it industrialise.

Singapore, in contrast, has been fortunate to have reaped the fruits of peace. We benefited from a lack of direct conflict on our shores, and our economy has not seen the stresses of war since 1945. We must not take for granted what we have accumulated.

Still, economic crises can hurt, which is why consumers and governments must be keenly aware of the paradox of thrift.

This paradox results when individuals limit spending in an attempt to increase savings, and end up hurting the economy by being too prudent. Being overly prudent can hurt the Singapore economy just when we need to emerge strongly at a time of unprecedented crisis wrought by Covid-19.

As we reopen to the world, we should encourage spending by consumers who can afford it.

For those who are still in need of help, especially during this time of record inflation, I hope that the Government can give them more help.

Lim Shi Shun