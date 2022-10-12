Singapore will continue to groom and grow local workforce

We note Mr Ang Ah Lay's points that we should not be overly dependent on foreign manpower and should redouble our efforts to encourage marriage and parenthood (Don't get addicted to over-dependence on non-citizens to drive economic growth, Oct 4).

Decisions to get married and have children are personal and are affected by a wide range of factors.

Supporting Singaporeans in their marriage and parenthood aspirations continues to be a priority.

We are reviewing marriage and parenthood support measures to meet Singaporeans' evolving aspirations and needs.

We recognise the need to take a whole-of-society approach to this, and will continue to work with employers, community organisations and individuals to build a Singapore that is made for families.

To maintain economic growth and create opportunities for our people, we need a workforce that can meet the needs of companies and attract investments.

This is why we must remain open to foreigners who can complement the skills and current gaps in our local workforce.

At the same time, through initiatives like SkillsFuture and career conversion programmes, we continue to upskill and reskill our local workforce to grow our own capabilities and prepare ourselves for different jobs in the future.

We have also put in place efforts to drive productivity-driven growth and transform industries to become more manpower-lean, as increasing our fertility rate alone is insufficient to meet all the manpower needs for our current and future economy.

We fully agree that it is important to maintain social cohesion and harmony in a diverse and open society like Singapore's.

We carefully manage the foreign manpower we bring in.

We work with community groups and companies to develop resources and conduct activities to help newcomers to Singapore settle in and integrate over time.

At the same time, we hope Singaporeans can be welcoming, inclusive and willing to play our part in helping newcomers learn about our culture and norms.

Ultimately, the Government's objective is to have a sustainable population with a cohesive society and a vibrant economy that improves the lives of Singaporeans.

Amelia Tang

Senior Director, National Population and Talent Division

Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office