Eatery staff not wearing mask properly

Recently, I have noticed staff at food and beverage outlets and hawker centres at Housing Board estates having their masks pulled below their mouths while they work.

I tried to gently remind them to wear their masks properly. When they persisted with their behaviour, I reported them through the OneService app.

I believe this level of negligence is dangerous. It is even more dangerous when there are now new strains of the coronavirus, which the health authorities are concerned about. The number of new community cases of infection has risen recently as well.

I do not believe we should allow such habits at food outlets.

What is the point of wearing a mask if you are going to pull it all the way below your mouth?

To make matters worse, I have seen some cooks shouting orders across to staff as they are cooking. This increases the chances of saliva droplets landing on the food.

Surveillance and enforcement should be stepped up in these areas.

Balaji Kiran Kumar