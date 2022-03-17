Eatery service

Flight crew experience shone through

Updated
Published
3 min ago

My wife and I were impressed by the hospitality and welcome we received from a female staff member at an eatery in Tanglin.

She took down my name and number to notify me when there was a table available. When we returned, she welcomed me by name.

She took our orders while smiling and keeping eye contact with us. We felt as if we were being served in business class in a plane.

And no wonder. We found out later that she is a flight attendant who helps out at the eatery when she's off duty.

Her airline experience and resulting excellence in hospitality really made our day.

Kazuhiro Nishioka

March 17, 2022

