Tables not being sufficiently cleaned

Now that customers are required to clear their own cutlery after eating, things have vastly improved from before, when plates of unsightly half-eaten food were left on tables.

However, the cleanliness of tables has not changed - some are sticky with remnants of food.

Cleaners spend their time at the disposal stations either removing debris from plates or chatting.

I have asked cleaners to wipe the tables, and been met with rude stares and the message that the tables are already clean.

We as patrons are already doing our part, so can the authorities please pass a message to cleaning agencies to educate their staff to ensure tables are wiped in preparation for the next diner?

I noticed some diners wiping their table before leaving, but there is only so much a piece of tissue can do.

Christine Kee