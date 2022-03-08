Eateries

New jab-differentiation options for diners are confusing

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I refer to the report that coffee shops and canteens now have three options on how vaccination-differentiated safe management measures can be implemented to control groups of up to five fully vaccinated diners entering their premises (Three jab-differentiation options for operators of coffee shops, canteens, March 7).

This new change seems more complicated and confusing for both customers and operators.

It would be good if the authorities could make the measures easier to understand.

Martin Lee Ming Han

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 08, 2022, with the headline New jab-differentiation options for diners are confusing.

