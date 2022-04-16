Pooling of water along footpath a concern

There are many spots along the footpaths of East Coast Park where ponding occurs after a downpour.

It is especially prevalent along the stretch from Bedok Jetty to the National Sailing Centre and beyond.

I saw the biggest puddle of water in front of the G2 toilet next to the National Sailing Centre yesterday and the day before.

The authorities should look into this matter as not only does it inconvenience park users, but the water retained at these spots can also become mosquito breeding grounds.

Goh Geok Huat