Feeling stressed and left out by strong digital push

I am an elderly retiree and I write to express my feeling of being increasingly marginalised by a Government that is pushing e-payments without due consideration for the well-being of a large segment of the elderly and less tech-savvy in the community.

Some of us have trouble making e-payments due to the following:

•Difficulty reading small print on the phone and payment kiosks due to failing eyesight

•Difficulty handling one-time password processes

•Difficulty navigating the complex procedures to access various government agencies' websites to get information or make payments

•Fear of keying in the wrong amount or being scammed.

In the last couple of years, I have looked for instructions to make payments by cheque to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras), but it is not on the payment letter.

I had to call Iras to find out.

How are all these measures inclusive?

It is good for Singapore to be at the forefront of technology, but please spare a thought for those who, for whatever reason, are unable to keep up.

Going for courses does not always solve the problem as the procedures are soon forgotten unless practised daily.

Please note also that not everyone is able to get help, and having to ask for help is a great blow to our sense of self-worth.

Chan Mei Mei