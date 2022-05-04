Genuine sellers at losing end when consumers abuse goods return policies

I am encouraged by recent reports about small businesses embarking on digital transformation journeys. Many have signed up with online marketplaces such as Shopee, Lazada and Amazon to promote their products and services.

But there is a problem small businesses face which hardly gets talked about - ugly consumer behaviour.

When sellers in online marketplaces carry out genuine transactions, there is a chance that buyers will return their goods. But some of these returned items come with graffiti on the packaging. Some of the goods are used without proper care before being returned for a full refund.

What sellers find most discouraging is how online marketplace operators respond.

Some operators have a pre-defined return policy, like a 15-day duration. This is generally a good customer service practice, but unfortunately, this policy is abused by some.

A lot of resources, such as man hours, advertising funds and multiple layers of operators' fees, go into a transaction. And when a transaction is reversed without proper checks and verification, most of the costs cannot be recovered.

Small businesses also have to jump through hoops to seek redress from platform operators, and often wait a long time for a reply. In contrast, operators generally respond to buyers expeditiously.

Online marketplaces' goods return policies basically shift a large part of the responsibility to genuine merchants.

Singapore launched a standard on e-commerce transactions - Technical Reference 76 - which provides businesses with guidelines to help them improve their processes. Perhaps a similar standard could be formulated for consumers.

Tan Kar Quan