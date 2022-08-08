Relook 20kg weight limit to allow safer, heavier models

I appeal to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to re-evaluate the 20kg weight limit for power-assisted bicycles (PABs).

A check of LTA's list of approved PABs shows that the models sold here are smaller and equipped with the lighter hub-drive motor to meet the weight requirement.

Those who are familiar with electric bicycles know that such models are less powerful and not as good as those with mid-drive motors, which are considerably heavier. There is a big difference in performance, especially when going uphill.

The weight ceiling appears to have been introduced as a reaction to the high number of accidents in the past. Back then, there was less experience managing this form of transport, and there were a host of issues ranging from inferior batteries to reckless riders.

Today, there are more regulations and the industry has grown. PABs are also much more technically advanced than a few years ago.

When I spoke to a few German manufacturers recently, the consensus was that the industry does not prioritise making the lightest bicycle.

It is more concerned with making a safe bike that can be enjoyed reliably. Most of these bikes are between 25kg and 30kg.

It seems LTA's weight restriction is keeping out the better options out there.

LTA should adopt a more holistic approach to determining PAB criteria. The safety of a PAB does not rest on its weight alone. Overall build quality, superior brakes and a sound battery management system play a bigger role in bike safety than the sum of all its components' weight.

Henry Ong Ling Tiong