I fully support the Government's tough stance against drug consumption (SIA bomb threat case example of harms of drugs: Shanmugam, Sept 30).

Many people are still not aware that drugs can have a destructive impact on families and individuals that can stretch on for years.

In Thailand, which has decriminalised the growing of cannabis and allows it to be used in food and drink, there have been reports of teenagers harming themselves after consuming cannabis.

Recently, three national swimmers were dealt with after they admitted to consuming illicit drugs.

It is easy to talk blithely about why our draconian laws against drugs should be eased.

But once we let the genie out of the bottle, many social problems will afflict Singapore.

Roger Poh

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 03, 2022, with the headline Be aware of destructive long-term impact on families.

