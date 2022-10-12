Revamp patent linkage system in Singapore

I refer to the article, "S'pore used to pay whatever price drug companies asked for, but not any more" (Oct 10).

While it is good to see that the prices of pharmaceutical drugs are under control, I believe more can be done to allow easier entry of lower-priced drugs into the market.

Singapore has a patent linkage system that requires all generic drug manufacturers to inform the drug patentees of their intention to market the generic drug in Singapore while the patent is in force. This is regardless of whether the patent is infringed.

If a patentee commences litigation against the generic drug company, the drug registration process is stayed for 30 months, thus delaying the entry of cheaper drugs into the market.

All patents, including process patents, must be declared, and when litigation is commenced, the generic drug company has to prove non-infringement, making entry into the Singapore market potentially more expensive than in other countries that exempt process patents.

Furthermore, the size of the Singapore market does not justify the high litigation costs to prove non-infringement.

It is cheaper to wait for the patent to expire before entering the market without the threat of a lawsuit.

Ultimately, the end consumers suffer, as cheaper generic drugs are kept out of the market for longer than necessary.

Perhaps the authorities should look into revamping the patent linkage system.

Alban Kang Choon Hwee