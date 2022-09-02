Drug offence

Give Schooling a route for redemption

Like many, I was disappointed with the news of Joseph Schooling consuming cannabis. As a former swimmer myself, and now a parent of a budding state swimmer, I know about the gruelling hours spent in and out of the pool.

The Defence Ministry's response - that Schooling will no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while serving his national service - may hurt him and the sport more than the reckless act of cannabis consumption itself.

He has only that many more competitions before he is past his prime. I urge a more measured penalty and a route for redemption, and that he be afforded another opportunity to do our nation proud.

Cheng Ching Siang (Dr)

