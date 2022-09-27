Drug laws

Killings show why tough measures are needed

The brutal acts committed by Gabriel Lien Goh (Man who killed his mother, grandmother after taking drug to be confined indefinitely, Sept 23) reinforce the need for Singapore's tough laws on drug offences.

All Singaporeans are shocked by the tragic killings.

There is always a hue and cry when a drug trafficker is set to be hanged. What is seldom voiced out at the same time is the immense suffering drug traffickers and abusers inflict not just on themselves, but also on their families and society.

Philip Khing Siow

