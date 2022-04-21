MRT staff retrieved and even charged it

Dropped phone

My son dropped his phone on April 12 into the gap between a train and the platform at Novena MRT station.

Station control manager Diarni Masri Mescon located the dropped phone with a torch and assured me that it would be retrieved at the end of the day after train services had ended.

Staff member Anis Mohd Ismail retrieved the phone and even charged it so that my son could use it immediately when he went to get it back the next day.

Kudos to the two men for their professionalism and wonderful service, and for projecting a great image for SMRT.

Angeline Liau Min Li

